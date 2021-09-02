Attala County Assists with Crash on Hwy 35 North

6:40 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Highway 19 North when they received reports of a two-vehicle crash. One vehicle fled the scene of the crash.

7:33 a.m. – Attala County Deputies and Attala County Fire Department were called to Highway 35 North near Sugar Creek to assist MS Highway Patrol with a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler. One person was trapped in their vehicle but was freed by firefighters and officers. No serious injuries were reported.

9:00 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Kosciusko MotorSports for a break in and theft.

10:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting a trespasser at a residence on Allen Street.

2:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were notified of a reckless driver traveling on Veterans Memorial Drive.

4:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police dispatched to Weatherly Street in response to a domestic disturbance call.