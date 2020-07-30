Attala County baseball team wins Dixie-Pre Majors World Series

A team baseball team based in Attala County has won the 17U Dixie-Pre Majors World Series.

Representing the entire state of Mississippi, the team captured the championship by defeating Louisiana 15-0 Wednesday in Guntersville, AL.

The team is coached by Ethel High School baseball coach Chris Schuster.

“It’s a big honor,” Schuster said in a post-game interview. “It’s something in Kosciusko you think about when your kid is 6 and 7-years-old and starting Dixie Youth [baseball]…..It’s an honor to represent Mississippi. I’m glad I got to represent Ethel and Kosciusko.”

The team is made up of players from Ethel, Kosciusko, and other communities across central Mississippi.

*Pictures provided by Selena Schuster.