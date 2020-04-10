Attala County Chancery Court building will be open as a storm shelter Easter Sunday

If Attala County is placed under a tornado warning this Sunday, the Chancery Court Building will be open as a storm shelter.

The National Weather Service in Jackson, the MS Emergency Management Agency and the MS Dept. of Health released a statement this week regarding the special circumstances of COVID-19 and how it impacts taking shelter from storms.



The statement recommends sheltering at home if at all possible. However, it does allow for sheltering in a public storm shelter, as long as guidelines are followed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Those guidelines are set at the local level.

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said those using the shelter at the chancery court building will still have to practice social distancing by remaining 6-feet apart.

Townsend said those that have been diagnosed with COVID-19 should NOT come to the shelter and should do their best to ride out the storm where ever they may be quarantined.

The Attala County Chancery Court building is located at at 230 W Washington Street in Kosciusko.