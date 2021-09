Attala County Circuit Clerk died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.

Fancher, 51, was currently serving her fourth term as Attala County’s Circuit Clerk. She was a great public servant to the citizens of Attala County.

During election season, BreezyNews and Breezy 101 worked closely with Fancher to broadcast election results. She would let our reporters set up in her office to broadcast returns as they came in.

She will truly be missed.

No arrangements have been announced at this time.