Attala County company chosen to create “Welcome” signs for historic MS city

An Attala Company has been selected to create new signage for one of Mississippi’s most historic cities.

Atwood Fence was awarded the $49,768 contract last week by the City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The 10-foot-by-20-foot signs will read “Welcome to Vicksburg” and will be placed on Interstate 20.

The Vicksburg Post reports city crews will handle much of the remaining parts of the project including installation of lighting and landscaping.

The project is being funded using state tourism bond money. (AP)