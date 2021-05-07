Attala County deputy graduates Law Enforcement Academy

Deputy Blake Burns with the Attala County Sheriff’s Office recently graduated the Mississippi Delta Community College Law Enforcement Academy. Deputy Burns completed the 11 week course that consisted of 480 hours of training.

Firearms, Emergency Vehicle Operations, Basic Criminal Investigation, Defensive Tactics, Patrol Operations, Constitutional Law, and Active Shooter were just a few of the topics of training covered.

Deputy Burns graduated on March 25, 2021 and is already a valuable asset to the Attala County Sheriff’s Department.