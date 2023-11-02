Attala County Deputy Graduates Law Enforcement Training Academy

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) welcomes Deputy Cole Moore to the team. Deputy Moore started at ACSO in June of 2023 and recently graduated the Law Enforcement Training Academy at MS Delta Community College.

Deputy Moore is a Kosciusko native and is married to Erin Shaw Moore. Cole and Erin are expecting their first child.

Moore is an Army veteran with an overseas tour under his belt. Deputy Moore says he has felt very welcomed at the Attala County Sheriff’s Office and is happy to be working there.