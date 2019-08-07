Home » Local » Attala County Election Results Attala County Election Results TwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedinEmail Posted on August 7, 2019 by Breck Riley Democratic Primary Results Republican Primary Results
4 thoughts on “Attala County Election Results”
Mason Bradberry says:
voting
Rita broen says:
Election results
Joe Canterberry says:
You need to get the old news off your page an keep people in the county updated on what is going on or take the web site off that junk y’all put on there is not news.
Confused says:
Could you not list the office, names and total votes received by each? As of Wednesday night at 6:30 I have no idea who will be in the runoff. In one particular race I thought it was going to be decided in November & it appears there will be a run off.