4 thoughts on “Attala County Election Results

  3. Joe Canterberry says:

    You need to get the old news off your page an keep people in the county updated on what is going on or take the web site off that junk y’all put on there is not news.

  4. Confused says:

    Could you not list the office, names and total votes received by each? As of Wednesday night at 6:30 I have no idea who will be in the runoff. In one particular race I thought it was going to be decided in November & it appears there will be a run off.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*