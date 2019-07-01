Home » Local » Attala County election workers to get pay raise

Attala County election workers to get pay raise

Election workers in Attala County will soon get more money for their efforts.

The Attala County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to raise election workers pay from $100 to $125.

Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher said workers typically work close to 14 hours on election days.

Workers at each precinct help set up ballot booths, check-in voters, collect ballots, and then return the boxes to the courthouse after the polls close.

Fancher said anyone wanting to become an election worker can call her office at 662-289-1741 or contact an election commissioner.

Republican and Democratic primary elections for state, regional, and county offices are set for Tuesday, Aug. 6.

