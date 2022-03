Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said trees and power lines down in the county are making travel difficult.

Towsend said it’s worst in the western and northern portions of the county.

He advised drivers to stay off the roads if they can. Townsend said Hwy 14 towards Goodman is down to one lane of traffic in some places due to debris.

As of this report, Townsend and other crews are still out assessing damage throughout the county.