Attala County EMA Director: “Get to the house and stay.”

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend says it’s time to get off the roads.

Townsend said most of the roads and highways in Attala County are covered in ice and sleet.

Several wrecks have already been reported throughout the area.

Townsend said that at some point, emergency crews won’t be able to respond to the numerous calls that are coming in.

If that happens, anyone that gets that has a wreck could be stranded for a significant length of time.

With temperatures not expected to get above freezing until some time Tuesday, the road conditions are unlikely to improve.

Continue to monitor BreezyNews.com and other media outlets for updates on road closures and the ongoing winter storm.