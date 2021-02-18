Attala County EMA Director: “Keep roads clear for first responders.”

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend asks residents to stay off the roads so first responders don’t get slowed down.

Townsend said most of the roads and highways in Attala County are still covered in ice and sleet.

But first responders do have vehicles that can drive in these conditions if there is an emergency.

However, the problem lies in the number of people who are stalling and sliding off the road. Those traffic jams could keep amublance or fire trucks from getting to someone in a potentially life or death situation.

“Just imagine if someone in your family had an emergency and we couldn’t get to them in time because people had the roads clogged up,” said Townsend. “It’s a situation that could happen if people don’t start staying home.

Towsend once again said that anyone who does have to be on the roads for work or an emergency, should stay home.

Continue to monitor BreezyNews.com and other media outlets for updates on road closures and the ongoing winter storm