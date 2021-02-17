Attala County EMA Director: “Road conditions are as bad as ever today.”

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend says road conditions throughout the area are the worst they’ve been.

Townsend said most of the roads and highways in Attala County are still covered in ice and sleet and that the conditions are only going to get worse when more freezing precipitation moves in this afternoon.

There have been several reports of vehicles sliding off the road into ditches and stalling when trying to go up hill.s

Towsend once again said that anyone who does have to be on the roads for work or an emergency, should stay home.

Continue to monitor BreezyNews.com and other media outlets for updates on road closures and the ongoing winter storm