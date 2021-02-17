Attala County EMA Director: “Still too many cars on the road.”

Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend says there are still too many vehicles on the road.

Townsend said most of the roads and highways in Attala County are still covered in ice and sleet and that the conditions are worse than they were Monday.

With another road of winter weather expected Wednesday, the road conditions are likely to only get worse.

Anyone who does have to be on the roads for work or an emergency, should stay home.

Other towns in Mississippi have instituted curfews to keep drivers off of the road after certain hours.

Townsend said that is a drastic step to take, but it might be the only way to keep people off the roads.

