Attala County Farm Bureau has set the day for its annual membership meeting.

The meeting is planned for 6:00 pm Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Jason’s Southern Table on the square in Kosciusko.

Anyone who is an Attala County Farm Bureau member is invited to attend the meeting.

Door prizes will be given away, including tickets to the Dec. 3 Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation concert featuring Trace Adkins, Clay Walker, and Drake White.

For more information, call 662-289-4862.