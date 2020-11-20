Attala County Farmers Market prepares for Thanksgiving

We have finally approached the time of year where we can reflect and be thankful. The Attala County Farmers Market is grateful for each of you who continued to support us throughout all the COVID 19 changes. As you plan to safely celebrate this holiday, visit us for all you’ll need to prepare a delicious meal for your family. Available this weekend:

GREENS GALORE!!! Turnip, mustard, collards, kale, rutabaga, Napa cabbage, and salad. Sweet and hot peppers; seasonal jellies, jams, and relishes. Holiday Baked Goods: Connie’s Kitchen will have banana, apple, and zucchini loafs; assorted Chess pies (coconut and chocolate). Expect to find cookies and brownies too. Fresh local honey will be there. Pork skins boiled and parched peanuts. MEATS: Local beef: steaks, ground beef, brisket, and more. Ask Wildlands Beef about special deals. SEAFOOD: Kosciusko Gulf Seafood Connection provides our area with fresh shrimp, crabmeat, oysters, and alligator & Boudin sausages. There are tons of other items available as well through pre order. Please go to GulfSeafoodConnection.com and sign up to get weekly updates. We are still doing our best to keep you safe as you shop. We’ll see you this weekend.

Special Thanks: Much goes on behind the scene to ensure you have a safe and accessible market at which to shop. Our market owes much gratitude to Kosciusko Alderman Henry Daniel and Attala County Supervisor Willie Perteet and his staff. Our citizens and even those from surrounding counties benefit from their efforts. Thank you from the Attala County Farmers Market.