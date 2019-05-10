Attala County Farmers Market returning this weekend

Spring time means it’s just about time for the return of the Attala County Farmers Market.

This year’s grand opening is set for Saturday, May 11.

The market will feature

turnip & mustard greens, sugar snap beans, onion, radish, herbs and garlic, honey, baked goods, and fresh farm eggs.

There will also be a selection of starter plants for tomatoes, peppers, herbs and more.

The Attala County Farmers Market is located at the intersection of Hwys 12 & 35. Hours of operation are 8:00 am – noon.

Continue to buy local, eat fresh, and live well.