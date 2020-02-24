Attala County FFA members attend Legislators Breakfast

Attala County Future Farmers of American (FFA) members travel to the Mississippi Trademart and the state Capitol to participate in the Annual Legislators and Sponsors Breakfast.

Over 650 members and guests convened to discuss the importance of MS Agriculture and hear an address from our state Commissioner Andy Gibson.

FFA members then traveled to the Capitol for a special tour given by Representative Kenneth Walker.

In addition to the Commissioner and Rep Walker, students met an array of important people and business representatives from: ICEV Multimedia, Caterpillar, Mississippi Farm Bureau, Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi, Mississippi AG, Mississippi Land Bank, First South Farm Credit, U.S. Army, Bunge, Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association, Mississippi State University, Tugaloo College, Mississippi Department of Af and Commerce, and Mississippi Department of Education.