Attala County FFA students attend state convention

On Monday May 22, 2023, Attala FFA attended the 90th Annual Mississippi FFA State Convention and Expo held for the first time at the Mississippi Trade Mart.

Over 700 members and guests were addressed by our Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gibson prior to beginning a series of workshop and award ceremonies.

Attala FFA Treasurer Amber Smith received 3rd place in the state Senior Creed Speaking Contest.

Caption:  From right to left: Attala Chapter Adviser Kenneth Georgia, Secretary Jasper Fowler, Reporter Abigail Sanders, Treasurer Amber Smith awarded by state officer.

