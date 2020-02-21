Attala County FFA students partner with MS Natural Science Museum

Attala County FFA students recently partnered with Natural Science Museum of Mississippi to help educate elementary students about wildlife.

Utilizing FFA students who had competed their Animal Science course at the CTC, along with training provided by Mrs. jakie Kerr from the Natural Science Museum, was ideal for this task.

“I’m pleased that students are now registered museum volunteers and excited about additional opportunities that may stem from this,” FFA Director Kenneth Georgia said.

FFA students visited both Lower and Middle Elementary Schools.

They brought with them a snake, an alligator, turtles, and an array of furs from Mississippi land and water mammals.

Attala FFA sincerely thanks each principal, teacher, and staff for allowing this visit.