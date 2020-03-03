Attala County FFA students perform well in competition

On Friday, Feb. 28 the Attala Future Farmers of America competed in the Big Black Federation FFA Contest hosted by Noxapater High School.
Students represented well placing in multiple events:
- Marcus Ball placed 1st in Junior Prepared Public Speaking.
- Moleyia Harmon placed 1st in Senior Creed Speaking.
- Me’Kyle Riley placed 1st in Senior Prepared Public Speaking.
- Alyssa Newsome placed 2nd in National Creed Speaking.
- Jakobe Heron placed 2nd in Senior Extemporaneous Speaking.
These students will move on to compete at the district level on March 6 at East Central Community College.