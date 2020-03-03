Attala County FFA students perform well in competition

On Friday, Feb. 28 the Attala Future Farmers of America competed in the Big Black Federation FFA Contest hosted by Noxapater High School.

Students represented well placing in multiple events:

Marcus Ball placed 1 st in Junior Prepared Public Speaking.

in Junior Prepared Public Speaking. Moleyia Harmon placed 1 st in Senior Creed Speaking.

in Senior Creed Speaking. Me’Kyle Riley placed 1 st in Senior Prepared Public Speaking.

in Senior Prepared Public Speaking. Alyssa Newsome placed 2 nd in National Creed Speaking.

in National Creed Speaking. Jakobe Heron placed 2nd in Senior Extemporaneous Speaking.

These students will move on to compete at the district level on March 6 at East Central Community College.