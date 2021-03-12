Attala County fire chief involved in wreck with log truck

Breezy News has learned that Attala County fire chief Roy Williams was involved in a wreck with a log truck Friday morning.

The wreck happened around 7:00 am on Hwy 12 East about one mile west of Ethel Dollar General.

Williams was in his country work truck returning to the fire station after leaving the scene of a grass fire when the wreck happened.

No other details have been released.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

Continue to monitor BreezyNews.com for updates.