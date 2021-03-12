Home » Local » Attala County fire chief involved in wreck with log truck

Attala County fire chief involved in wreck with log truck

Breezy News has learned that Attala County fire chief Roy Williams was involved in a wreck with a log truck Friday morning.

The wreck happened around 7:00 am on Hwy 12 East about one mile west of Ethel Dollar General.

Williams was in his country work truck returning to the fire station after leaving the scene of a grass fire when the wreck happened.

No other details have been released.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

