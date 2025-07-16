Attala County Fire Department Hiring Firefighters

The Attala County Fire Department is currently accepting applications.
Interested individuals must be at least 18 years old and meet some requirements, including passing initial and random drug screenings, holding a valid Mississippi driver’s license, and being available to work any and all assigned shifts.
Applications can be picked up at 216 W Jefferson Street in Kosciusko. For more information, visit the department in person or call 662-289-9163.
Benefits include:
Competitive pay (with increases for certification)
24 hours on / 48 hours off shift schedule
Paid vacation and sick leave
Health and life insurance
State retirement