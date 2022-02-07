Attala County Fire Department to add E-dispatching for call outs

The Attala County Fire Department will soon have a new way of getting its emergency call-outs.

Monday morning, the Board of Supervisors voted to allow the department to utilize E-Dispatching.

E-Dispatching allows firemen and other emergency workers to get call outs on their phone via an app.

According to Fire Chief Danny Townsend, who made the request to the board, the call outs can be sent through texts, a phone call, or an app notification.

Townsend said there are many benefits to using this app, such as being able to relisten to the call-out if there was confusion about an address and it will cut down on the need for as many radios.

This same system is also used by the Kosciusko Fire Department.

Other features offered in the app are mapping and CAD alerts.

See the video below for more details.

