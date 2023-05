On Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at approximately 6:40 p.m., Attala Central Fire Department, Zama Volunteer Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, and EMS were dispatched to a fire at a residence on Highway 19 near Highway 35.

Attala County Emergency Management Director, Danny Townsend says the fire was determined to be a cooking fire and was contained to the kitchen. No one was harmed in the fire.