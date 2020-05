The Attala County Library will be open for curbside delivery beginning Monday, May 11 from 10 A.M. – 4 P.M.

Curbside will be available Monday-Friday 10 A. M. – 4 P.M. and Saturday 9 A.M.-12:30 P.M.

Check-out will be for books, audiobooks & DVD’s as well as limited document services.

For more information, call 662-289-5141 or visit the website at mmrls.lib.ms.us.