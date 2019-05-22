Attala County Library announces dates for Summer Library Program

The Attala County Summer Library program is prepared for take-off!

This year’s theme is “A Universe of Stories.”

The Summer Library Program is designed to attract children to the library and promote reading.

To register your children for the Summer Library Program, visit the library now through June 3 during normal business hours.

Preschool children who are not yet reading are invited to register and be a part of this great program.

Children do not have to be present when parents register them for the Summer Library Program.

However, children or their parents will need a library card to check out books during the Summer Library Program.

Children that are five years old are eligible to register for a library card. The first library card is free.

Summer Library Program Dates and Programs:

Tuesday June 4: G and J Petting Zoo. This program is sponsored in part by The Friends of the Attala County Library and will be held at Livestock arena next to the Attala County Coliseum.

Wednesday, June 12: Mr. John G. Henderson, ventriloquist.

Tuesday, June 18: Mr. Terry Vandeventer AKA The Snake Man. This program is sponsored by Fast Pace Urgent Care.

Tuesday, July 2: The Move to Learn Crew.

Tuesday, July 9: Mr. Bob Swanson

Programs 0begin at 10:00 am and are designed for children 3-12 years of age. All children’s programs will be held at the Attala County Coliseum. They are free and open to the public.

Children who read 20 books this summer and turn in their reading logs by Tuesday July 2, 2019 will be eligible to attend Waterworks Day. Waterworks Day will be July 11th at 2PM in the Library parking lot. This day is made possible by the Kosciusko Fire Department, Walmart, Prairie Farms and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Visit the Attala County Library on Facebook for more information.