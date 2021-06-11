Home » Attala » Attala County Library announces dates for Summer Library Program

Attala County Library announces dates for Summer Library Program

The Attala County Library has announced dates for its Summer Library Program.

The program will be held June 14-July 18.

This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales.”

Registration can be done online at midmisslib.com or by stopping by the Attala County Library to pick up a registration form.

The library will have a great line up of virtual programming this year which can be accessed through the Attala County Library’s Facebook page.

The first in-person story time since COVID-19 will be held at Jason Niles Park on June 24 at 1 PM.

Children who come to the Attala County Library and check out books during the summer program can select a prize from the treasure chest.

The Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System will award one system wide grand prize this summer. The grand prize in the adult category is an Apple 10.2 inch iPad (8th) Gen) Wi-Fi 32GB.

A Nintendo Switch console is the grand prize for the teen and the children’s category.

Contact the Attala County Library for more information at 289-5141.

