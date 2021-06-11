Attala County Library announces dates for Summer Library Program

The Attala County Library has announced dates for its Summer Library Program.

The program will be held June 14-July 18.

This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales.”

Registration can be done online at midmisslib.com or by stopping by the Attala County Library to pick up a registration form.

The library will have a great line up of virtual programming this year which can be accessed through the Attala County Library’s Facebook page.

The first in-person story time since COVID-19 will be held at Jason Niles Park on June 24 at 1 PM.

Children who come to the Attala County Library and check out books during the summer program can select a prize from the treasure chest.

The Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System will award one system wide grand prize this summer. The grand prize in the adult category is an Apple 10.2 inch iPad (8th) Gen) Wi-Fi 32GB.

A Nintendo Switch console is the grand prize for the teen and the children’s category.

Contact the Attala County Library for more information at 289-5141.