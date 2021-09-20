Attala County Library announces faster internet speed

Internet Speeds of at least ten times faster than before are now available at all Mid-MS Regional Library System (MMRLS) locations.

Residents in Attala, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery, and Winston counties can now take advantage of this new super-fast internet today by using one of the many public access computers or connecting to the free wireless internet at each branch. This increase in internet speed provides library guests with better resources for their educational, job, and leisure needs.

“We know our patrons depend on faster, more reliable internet now more than ever with virtual school and remote work becoming more common, and we are glad to make this improvement,” said Michael Davide, IT Coordinator.

MMRLS continues to grow and expand its offerings to the public. Whether it is faster internet, free online tutoring through Brainfuse HelpNow, or job search assistance with Brainfuse JobNow, we are here to meet our community’s needs.

For more information, call or visit your local branch library, or the library’s website at www.midmisslib.com. All library services are made possible thanks to the continued financial support of our local elected officials.