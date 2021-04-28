Attala County Library announces photo contest

The Attala County Library is holding a photo contest.
The top 5 photos will be posted on the Attala County Library’s Facebook page.
See the contest rules below
- Take a photo of your favorite plant or animal.
- Print a colored 5×7 copy
- Bring your photo to the library or email to [email protected] by May 26th.
- Please print your name and phone number on the back of your photo. If you choose to email your photo, please include your name and phone number. The photo contest is for all ages.
- All entries will be displayed in the library lobby through May 29.
- Judging will be done May 27 by professional photographers.
The top 5 photos will be entered into a drawing for a $25.00 gift card.