Attala County Library announces “Teentober”

October is “Teentober” month at the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.

Weekly activities have been planned for teens at each library branch, including the Attala County Library.

Teens who participate will receive a free book and be entered into a drawing for a grand prize pack that includes a $50 Walmart gift card.

We’ll also be giving away a pair of Bluetooth headphones to one lucky teen.

The more activities you complete, the more chances you’ll have to win! Teens can enter the drawings by completing each week’s activity for up to four total chances to win.

The first activity will be to locate items in our “I Spy” cabinet in the lobby during the week of October 1-9.

The second will be a candy guessing game which will be October 11-16.

The teen who guesses closest to the correct number will win the candy and the container.

The third activity, October 18-23, will be a library scavenger hunt, “Explore Your Library.”

During the week of October 25-30, teens will receive a Teentober bookmark to write what they think makes their library cool! Drawing winners will be announced on November 3.