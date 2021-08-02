Attala County Library celebrating Customer Appreciation Month

Mid-MS Regional Library System (MMRLS) will be offering half-price fax, copy, and computer printout document services during their Customer Appreciation Event, which will last from August 2 – August 31. The residents of Attala, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery, and Winston counties can visit any MMRLS branch location during this event and take advantage of this limited-time offer for their document needs.

Library supporters can stop by their library to be featured as a library guest of the day on their local library’s Facebook page. Many branch locations may be offering various other customer perks throughout the month, so drop in and see what is going on at your local library.

“We have seen tremendous support of our library system throughout the year from all of our customers. From May to July, we saw a total of over 485 children, teens, and adults register to participate in our annual Summer Reading Program doubling our 2020 participation rate. We wanted to extend a token of appreciation to our customers during this August event,” said Brandon Cain, MMRLS Marketing & Access Coordinator.

To follow MMRLS across all their social media accounts, search “midmisslib” on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. For more information, call or visit your local MMRLS branch library or the library’s website midmisslib.com. All library services are possible thanks to the continued financial support of our local elected officials.