Attala County Library celebrating Library Card Sign Up Month with prize giveaways

“Library Card Sign-Up Month” starts Sept. 3 and runs through Sept. 30 at all Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System (MMRLS) locations.

A library card opens up a world of free movies, television shows, e-books, audio books, comic books/graphic novels/manga, high speed internet access, online databases, programming for the entire family, and over 3 million books. A visit to your local library also provides you and your family with a sense of community, an event to build family time around, and the opportunity to advance in your education, job, or hobbies using your local resources.

At the Attala County Library, patrons applying for their first library card this month will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of these prizes:

JamToys- Provided By: Jason’s Southern Table

$60 Gift Certificate @ Jason’s Southern Table

Gift Certificate for an Oil Change- Provided By: XPRESS LUBE

Portable Bluetooth Speaker- Provided By: The Attala County Library

$50 Gas Card Provided By: Dickerson Petroleum

The drawing will be Oct. 1 at 9:00 AM.

Ready to sign up? It’s easy! All you need is a photo ID and proof of address. Lose your library card? No problem! During the month of September current library users who have lost their library card may obtain a replacement card completely free of charge. Visit or call your local library for more information.

Contact the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141 for more information.