Lego Club will meet three times this summer at the Attala County Library.

Dates for club meetings are:

June 14 at 2:30 pm

July 12 at 2:30 pm

July 26 at 2:30 PM

The program is for all ages.

There will be Lego Challenges and STEM Activities.

This project is made possible in part by the Institutes of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Grants to States Program as administered by the Mississippi Library Commission.

For more info call 662-289-5141