Attala County Library sponsoring performance from New Stage Theatre

The Attala County Library is sponsoring a performance of Click, Clack Moo Cows That Type at the Attala County Coliseum on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:00 AM.

This program will be presented by New Stage Theatre of Jackson. Admission is free.

The program is designed for children Pre-K through First Grade.

For more information, call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.

About the show:

New Stage Theatre presents a performance of Click, Clack Moo: Cows That Type. This production is a part of New Stage Theatre’s Arts–in–Education statewide touring program.

Barnyard animals that claim the barn is too cold for comfort? Based on the children’s book by Doreen Cronin, this musical comedy explores themes of standing up for yourself, working together, and the art of negotiation. The Cows, Hen, and Duck try to communicate with Farmer Brown, but he cannot understand cow’s moos, the cackle of chickens or the quack of the duck. They work all day to provide milk and eggs, but when their request for electric blankets to warm the drafty barn is ignored, action must be taken. Join the barnyard animals — and their trusty

typewriter— as they engage in peaceful protest to improve their working conditions. This production is appropriate for elementary audiences and available for performances October 18, 2022 through April 28, 2023.



Directed by New Stage Teaching Artist Sharon Miles, Click, Clack Moo will be performed by New Stage’s Associate Artistic Company Timothy Magee, Lindsey Neville, Claire Justice Porter, Austin Russell, and RaKaela Thompson.



New Stage Theatre is Mississippi’s Professional not–for–profit theatre. The Governor’s Award winning education program tours throughout Mississippi and has a strong reputation for presenting entertaining and educational shows that elevate students’ literary knowledge and problem solving skills. The New Stage Arts–in–Education touring program is sponsored by Entergy Inc., The Chisholm Foundation, and the Fountain Family Foundation.