This is the schedule for the Attala County Library Teen Summer Library Program

Paint Pouring Class

Thursday, June 15

2 PM at The Attala County Library

Bullet Journaling

Thursday, June 22

2:00 PM at The Attala County Library

Cyber Bullying with Dr. Jamie Varner, MS State Extension Services & Teen Pizza Party

Thursday, June 29

2:00 PM at The Attala County Library