Attala County Library to celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Mid-MS Regional Library System (MMRLS) joins libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Through access to technology, media resources, and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

MMRLS offers everything from early literacy programs to ACT preparation through LearningExpress Library, helping transform lives and communities through education. At Mid-MS Regional Library System, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including the Summer Reading Program, Wonderbooks, and Playaway Launchpads.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children and teens,” said Josh Haidet, Executive Director. “We have entirely free library programs and resources that serve students of all ages and backgrounds.

Mid-MS Regional Library System continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit midmisslib.com. All library services are possible thanks to the continued financial support of our local elected officials.