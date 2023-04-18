HomeAttalaAttala County Library to hold several National Library Week events

Attala County Library to hold several National Library Week events

by

The Attala County Library will hold several events to celebrate National Library Week.

National Library Week will be held Monday, April 24 – Friday, April 28.

The week will end with the annual Friends of the Library book sale on Friday.

For more information, contact the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.

National Library Week Schedule of Events

Monday, April 24
2:00 pm – “Attracting Birds to Your Backyard” – Cindy Mitchell – Jackson Audubon Society

Tuesday, April 25
6:00 pm – “Mississippi History Based on Historical Markers” – Bro. William Rogers – Mississippi Department of Archives & History

Wednesday, April 26
1:00 pm – “Blues, Blues, Blues” – Maie Smith – Delta Blues Museum

Thursday, April 27
6:00 pm – “Children of God Poetry” – Susan Donald
(CLASS IS FULL)

Friday, April 28
9:00 am – 4:00 pm – Friends of Library Book Sale
5:30 pm – “How the Sun Works” – Jim Hill

 

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Loaded Truck Overturn on Hwy 35 in Attala Thursday

Attala County natives expected to play in Mississippi State spring football game

Natchez Trace Parkway wins National Byway Award

Many Felony Possessions and DUIs, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Child Abuse Charges in Leake and Attala

Kosciusko Whippet softball player earns state “Player of the Week” honors

Felony Child Abuse, Multiple Aggravated and Other Assault Charges in Attala and Leake