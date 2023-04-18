Attala County Library to hold several National Library Week events

The Attala County Library will hold several events to celebrate National Library Week.
National Library Week will be held Monday, April 24 – Friday, April 28.
The week will end with the annual Friends of the Library book sale on Friday.
For more information, contact the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.
National Library Week Schedule of Events
Monday, April 24
2:00 pm – “Attracting Birds to Your Backyard” – Cindy Mitchell – Jackson Audubon Society
Tuesday, April 25
6:00 pm – “Mississippi History Based on Historical Markers” – Bro. William Rogers – Mississippi Department of Archives & History
Wednesday, April 26
1:00 pm – “Blues, Blues, Blues” – Maie Smith – Delta Blues Museum
Thursday, April 27
6:00 pm – “Children of God Poetry” – Susan Donald
(CLASS IS FULL)
Friday, April 28
9:00 am – 4:00 pm – Friends of Library Book Sale
5:30 pm – “How the Sun Works” – Jim Hill