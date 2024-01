The Attala County Library will host an 80s themed Escape Room Friday, Feb. 9.

Th object of an escape room is to solve clues and puzzles in an attempt to be the first ones out.

Additionally, there will be an 80s themed Lock-In event for kids happening at the same time.

Registration is required for both events.

To register, or for more information, call the library at 662-289-5141.

