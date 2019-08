The Attala County Library will host ASTRO CAMP for students in the 6th – 12th grades.

ASTRO CAMP will be held Wednesday Sept. 4, Spet. 11, Sept. 18, Sept. 25, and Oct. 4 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm.

Astro Camp is a challenging science-based camp geared for students who are curious about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM).

Call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141 for more information.