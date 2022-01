The Attala County Library will host a BLOOD DRIVE Wednesday, Jan. 19 from Noon -6:00 PM in the Library parking lot.

Those who donate in honor or memory of someone will have a candle lit in the library’s display.

Appointments are scheduled in 15 minute increments.

Here’s the link to schedule: www.mbsonline.us/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/17718

For more information, contact the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.