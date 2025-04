Kosciusko, MS – The Attala County Library is excited to announce a special event as Attala County native and visionary MacArthur Cotton unveils his memoir, recounting his experience in Mississippi and Attala County during the groundbreaking Civil Rights Era.

The event will be held May 6 at 6:00 p.m at the library, located at 201 S. Huntington St. in Kosciusko.

Books will be available for purchase during the event.