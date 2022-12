The Attala County Library will host a Christmas concert in the library meeting room on Saturday, December 10th at 6 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

The concert will feature the duo, Aberdeen. Camila Patino, a violin and viola playing member of the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra and Conner Smith, an experienced singer and guitar player.

The concert is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.