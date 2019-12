The Attala County Library will host Family Night Open House Thursday Dec. 12th from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

There will be a special performance by The Sessions, a live jazz band from Jackson, MS.

Santa Claus will there to read The Night Before Christmas.

There will also be cookies and milk, ornament making, and The Trees of Christmas decorated by local organizations.

Call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141 for more information.