The Attala County Library is hosting a First Responder Appreciation Breakfast Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 8:30 am – 10:30 am.

The breakfast is for both active and retired first responders.

Breakfast will be served in the Attala County Library meeting room.

This event is sponsored by: The Friends of the Attala County Library.

For more information, call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141.