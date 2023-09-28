Attala County Library to host solar eclipse event

The Attala County Library is holding an event to teach kids about the upcoming solar eclipse.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 3:30, the library will host Solar Eclipse Fun.

Kids and youth are invited to this interactive program where they will discover fascinating information about the sun, moon and solar eclipses.

As a bonus, each attendee will receive a pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses to safely view the upcoming solar eclipse.

The solar eclipse will happen Saturday, Oct. 14.

Call the library for more information at 662-289-5141.