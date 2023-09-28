Attala County Library to host solar eclipse event

HomeAttalaAttala County Library to host solar eclipse event

The Attala County Library is holding an event to teach kids about the upcoming solar eclipse.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 3:30, the library will host Solar Eclipse Fun.

Kids and youth are invited to this interactive program where they will discover fascinating information about the sun, moon and solar eclipses.

As a bonus, each attendee will receive a pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses to safely view the upcoming solar eclipse.

The solar eclipse will happen Saturday, Oct. 14.

Call the library for more information at 662-289-5141.

