Attala County Library to kick off Summer Program this Thursday

The Attala County Library is getting set to kick off is Summer Library Program.

The official kick off will happen Thursday, May 12 at the Attala County Coliseum from 5:30-7:30 P.M.

This year’s summer program theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

Parents can register their children for the summer library program at this event or any time during normal library hours beginning Friday, May 13 at the Attala County Library.

The new MMRLS Mobile Library will be at the kick-off party on Thursday night so parents and children can bring their library cards to check out books.