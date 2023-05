Attala County Library Summer Library Program Kick-Off Party will be held Thursday, June 1st from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm at the Attala County Coliseum.

The party will have bounce houses, face painting, games, mobile library, door prizes, popcorn, lemonade and more.

This summer there will be no registration required.



Camp MMRLS is the theme.

A calendar of events and reading log will be available at the kick-off party and at the library.

For more info call: 662-289-5141