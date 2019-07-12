Attala County Martial Arts wins big at international competition (audio)

Members of Attala County Martial Arts brought home several titles and trophies from the ISKA World Martial Arts Championships last weekend in Orlando, FL.

Martial artists from over 60 countries participated in the event July 4 – 6 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, competing in categories such as breaking, weapons, and synchronized team events, and more.

The big winner at the event for Attala County Martial Arts was Justin Cuellar.

Justin, who already holds multiple world titles, was crowned the tournament’s Ultimate Breaker. That title signifies him as the best in the world in the breaking category.

Justin also finished with two first place and two second place finishes in additional categories.

Justin’s wife Robin also competed at the event. She earned a third place finish in the Women’s Creative division.

In addition to the husband and wife duo, several other members of Attala County Martial Arts competed in the event, including several teenagers (See results below).

Replays of the ISKA the event can be seen on ESPN2 Tuesday, July 16 at 11:00 pm and Sunday, July 21 at 3:00 pm.

For more more videos and pictures from the competition, visit Attala County Martial Arts on Facebook.

Attala County Martial Arts ISKA World Martial Arts Championships Results:

Justin Cuellar

Ultimate Breaker

1st Place – 3 Directional Power Wood

1st Place – Power Sidekick

2nd Place – Men’s Creative

2nd Place – Power Elbow

Robin Cuellar

3rd Place – Women’s Creative

Josh Denley

1st Place – Concrete Elbow

1st Plave – Concrete Stomp

Konnor Denley

2nd Place – Creative Open

Finalist – Power Elbow

Paxtyn Dubard

2nd Place – Double Hand

3rd Place – Power Elbow

Robert Overby

1st Place – Concrete Elbow

1st Place – Concrete Stomp

William Tharp

2nd Place – Creative

2nd Place – Power Elbow

Matt Tucker

1st Place – Wood Side Kick

2nd Place – Concrete Stomp