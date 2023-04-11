HomeAttalaAttala County native hired as McAdams basketball coach

Attala County native hired as McAdams basketball coach

An Attala County native has been hired as the new boys basketball coach at McAdams.

The school announced Tuesday that Kyesun Jackson has been hired to lead the program.

Jackson is a 2014 graduate of Kosciusko High School, where he played both football and basketball.

Prior to accepting the position at McAdams, Jackson served as head coach for the Kosciusko Junior High School basketball program.

