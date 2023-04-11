Attala County native hired as McAdams basketball coach

An Attala County native has been hired as the new boys basketball coach at McAdams.
The school announced Tuesday that Kyesun Jackson has been hired to lead the program.
Jackson is a 2014 graduate of Kosciusko High School, where he played both football and basketball.
Prior to accepting the position at McAdams, Jackson served as head coach for the Kosciusko Junior High School basketball program.
Kyesun Jackson has been named the new Head Boys basketball coach at McAdams HS. Jackson comes to the McAdams from Kosciusko Jr. High, where he led the Jr. High basketball program. He is the grandson of legendary coach Wilson Jackson & son of former McAdams coach Chad Jackson. pic.twitter.com/xZZSqBAqPe
— McAdams High School (@McAdamsBulldogs) April 11, 2023